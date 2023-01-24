Zamfara anti-thuggery committee arrests 8 for alleged sodomy, robbery

The Zamfara State Antithuggery Committee said it has arrested two suspects for allegedly committing sodomy. The committee also said it had succeeded in arresting six suspects for alleged phone snatching and armed robbery. The Committee’s Chairman, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa, disclosed this at a news briefing yesterday in Gusau. Bakyasuwa said one of the sodomy suspects was apprehended by the operatives of the anti-thuggery operatives in Tudun Wada area in Gusau, the state capital. “The suspect confessed to committing the ugly act with a 7-year old child. “Another sodomy suspect, who sells carrots was also arrested by our personnel for allegedly defiling an almajiri child in Gusau metropolis. “This suspect specialise in attracting almajiri children espe cially with carrots to commit the ugly act with them,” he said. According to him, out of the six suspects arrested for alleged phone snatching and armed robbery, some were arrested during a PDP governorship campaign rally held in Kaura Namoda town recently. “Some of the suspects were arrested in Gusau metropolis by our patrol team bearing dangerous weapons and for alleged phone snatching.

