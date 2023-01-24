Zamfara anti-thuggery committee arrests 8 for alleged sodomy, robbery

The Zamfara State Antithuggery Committee said it has arrested two suspects for allegedly committing sodomy. The committee also said it had succeeded in arresting six suspects for alleged phone snatching and armed robbery. The Committee’s Chairman, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa, disclosed this at a news briefing yesterday in Gusau. Bakyasuwa said one of the sodomy suspects was apprehended by the operatives of the anti-thuggery operatives in Tudun Wada area in Gusau, the state capital. “The suspect confessed to committing the ugly act with a 7-year old child. “Another sodomy suspect, who sells carrots was also arrested by our personnel for allegedly defiling an almajiri child in Gusau metropolis. “This suspect specialise in attracting almajiri children espe cially with carrots to commit the ugly act with them,” he said. According to him, out of the six suspects arrested for alleged phone snatching and armed robbery, some were arrested during a PDP governorship campaign rally held in Kaura Namoda town recently. “Some of the suspects were arrested in Gusau metropolis by our patrol team bearing dangerous weapons and for alleged phone snatching.
Related Articles
Abubakar Tsav’s wife, Kwaghhemba, dies
Mama Amina Kwaghhemba Tsav, wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Commissioner at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is dead. Kwaghhemba died barely six months after the death of her husband, Tsav. A source close to Tsav’s family said Kwaghhemba died during a brief illness at the Federal Medical […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Vigilance group rescues 5 kidnap victims, arrests suspects in Bauchi LG
Two suspected kidnappers and bandits have been arrested and about five people rescued in the Pali districts area of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State. The development came through a special task force patrol team by members of the vigilance group of Nigeria in the affected communities. The disclosure was made by the Caretaker Committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hoodlums kill two, vandalise vehicles on Lagos Island
Two people lost their lives while doctors are battling to save the life of another as Onola and Agarawu boys clashed on the Lagos Island area of Lagos. Several other people were also injured while many vehicles were vandalized. One of the victims, identified simply as Sulaimon alias Escaper, was killed because his son was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)