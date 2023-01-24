Metro & Crime

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee arrests 8 for alleged sodomy, robbery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Zamfara State Antithuggery Committee said it has arrested two suspects for allegedly committing sodomy. The committee also said it had succeeded in arresting six suspects for alleged phone snatching and armed robbery. The Committee’s Chairman, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa, disclosed this at a news briefing yesterday in Gusau. Bakyasuwa said one of the  sodomy suspects was apprehended by the operatives of the anti-thuggery operatives in Tudun Wada area in Gusau, the state capital. “The suspect confessed to committing the ugly act with a 7-year old child. “Another sodomy suspect, who sells carrots was also arrested by our personnel for allegedly defiling an almajiri child in Gusau metropolis. “This suspect specialise in attracting almajiri children espe  cially with carrots to commit the ugly act with them,” he said. According to him, out of the six suspects arrested for alleged phone snatching and armed robbery, some were arrested during a PDP governorship campaign rally held in Kaura Namoda town recently. “Some of the suspects were arrested in Gusau metropolis by our patrol team bearing dangerous weapons and for alleged phone snatching.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abubakar Tsav’s wife, Kwaghhemba, dies

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Mama Amina Kwaghhemba Tsav, wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Commissioner at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is dead.   Kwaghhemba died barely six months after the death of her husband, Tsav. A source close to Tsav’s family said Kwaghhemba died during a brief illness at the Federal Medical […]
Metro & Crime

Vigilance group rescues 5 kidnap victims, arrests suspects in Bauchi LG

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

Two  suspected kidnappers and bandits have been arrested and about five people rescued in the Pali districts area of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State. The development came through a special task force patrol team by members of the vigilance group of Nigeria in the affected communities.   The disclosure was made by the Caretaker Committee […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two, vandalise vehicles on Lagos Island

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two people lost their lives while doctors are battling to save the life of another as Onola and Agarawu boys clashed on the Lagos Island area of Lagos. Several other people were also injured while many vehicles were vandalized. One of the victims, identified simply as Sulaimon alias Escaper, was killed because his son was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica