News

Zamfara APC bye-election: Marafa’s faction threat enscourtntervention

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of Zamfara State chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened legal action against the party’s national headquarters for recognising only candidates presented by the leadership of Abdulaziz Yari-led faction to participate in the forthcoming bye- election in Bakura Local Government Area despite its dissolution by the court.

Speaking with journalists in Gusau the state capital, the state Chairman of Senator Marafa-led faction, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako, condemned in totality the process used by the APC headquarters in conducting the primary election for the bye election.

He said: “Our candidate Sani Muhammad ‘Yar kufoji among three others from the other faction loyal to Abdulaziz Yari, was earlier cleared by the national headquarters, later, when the seven-man committee came to conduct the primary election, said he was communicated by the party headquarters that our candidate was disqualified.” He further warned that, it was too early to allow the crisis that led to the party’s lost victory to the ruling PDP to escape from our memory.

He added: “Our great party APC has already taken another wrong step into what seems to be repeating formidable mistake that led Zamfara State slipped off our hands into the ruling PDP.” Maikatako said his faction had deliberately boycotted the primary election to avoid unending physical combats between supporters from the two factions. He said: “We do not even recognize the seven-man committee, the so called leadership that hosted them and the entire process used for the primary election.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police: Why we deployed operatives in APC secretariat

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has explained that the deployment of its operatives in the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, was “to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.” Police personnel were reported to have sealed-off the national secretariat of APC, yesterday, following the leadership crisis that has continued […]
News

Virgin Atlantic returns to Lagos Sept.10 with new A350-1000

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming travellers back on-board as it makes a return back to Lagos on September 10. A statement from the carrier said to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: APC’ll keep Wike in isolation, make Obaseki pay for treachery –Ganduje

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

    Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike would be kept in isolation till the end of the election.   Wike, the Rivers State governor, is the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State. “We know PDP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: