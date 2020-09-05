Zamfara APC bye-election: Marafa’s faction threat enscourtntervention

The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of Zamfara State chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened legal action against the party’s national headquarters for recognising only candidates presented by the leadership of Abdulaziz Yari-led faction to participate in the forthcoming bye- election in Bakura Local Government Area despite its dissolution by the court.

Speaking with journalists in Gusau the state capital, the state Chairman of Senator Marafa-led faction, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako, condemned in totality the process used by the APC headquarters in conducting the primary election for the bye election.

He said: “Our candidate Sani Muhammad ‘Yar kufoji among three others from the other faction loyal to Abdulaziz Yari, was earlier cleared by the national headquarters, later, when the seven-man committee came to conduct the primary election, said he was communicated by the party headquarters that our candidate was disqualified.” He further warned that, it was too early to allow the crisis that led to the party’s lost victory to the ruling PDP to escape from our memory.

He added: “Our great party APC has already taken another wrong step into what seems to be repeating formidable mistake that led Zamfara State slipped off our hands into the ruling PDP.” Maikatako said his faction had deliberately boycotted the primary election to avoid unending physical combats between supporters from the two factions. He said: “We do not even recognize the seven-man committee, the so called leadership that hosted them and the entire process used for the primary election.”

