Zamfara APC crisis: Group reports Yari to IGP

A group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), has petitioned the Inspector General Police (IGP), Usman Baba, accusing former Zamafara State governor Abdulaziz Yari of making the state ungovernable for Governor Bello Matawalle.

In the petition dated July 15, the Executive Director of PAPSD), Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, asked the IGP to order Yari to close all factional offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state immediately. The National Caretaker Committee of the APC had dissolved the executive council of the party in the state, making Matawalle, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party recently, Zamfara APC leader. Shinkafi, a governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), warned the continued existence of the factional offices would escalate the security challenges in the state.

He told the IGP that the activities of Yari and his supporters could create tension in Zamfara. He alleged that Yari met with factional leaders of the APC in Kaduna State, a day after the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, announced Matawalle as leader of the party in the state. However, Yari rejected Matawalle’s appointment.

“By this action they have constituted themselves as political rascals and have been trying to cause political tension in Zamfara State because of their selfish political agenda ahead of the 2023 elections,” the group added. The PAPSD appealed to the IGP “to as matter of urgency direct the immediate closure of the offices of the factional APC in Gusau and the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State due to the security challenges in the state. “If the matter is not carefully handled it would bring serious breach of peace in the state which already witnessing serious security challenges.”

