News

Zamfara APC crisis: Group reports Yari to IGP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

A group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), has petitioned the Inspector General Police (IGP), Usman Baba, accusing former Zamafara State governor Abdulaziz Yari of making the state ungovernable for Governor Bello Matawalle.

In the petition dated July 15, the Executive Director of PAPSD), Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, asked the IGP to order Yari to close all factional offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state immediately. The National Caretaker Committee of the APC had dissolved the executive council of the party in the state, making Matawalle, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party recently, Zamfara APC leader. Shinkafi, a governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), warned the continued existence of the factional offices would escalate the security challenges in the state.

He told the IGP that the activities of Yari and his supporters could create tension in Zamfara. He alleged that Yari met with factional leaders of the APC in Kaduna State, a day after the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, announced Matawalle as leader of the party in the state. However, Yari rejected Matawalle’s appointment.

“By this action they have constituted themselves as political rascals and have been trying to cause political tension in Zamfara State because of their selfish political agenda ahead of the 2023 elections,” the group added. The PAPSD appealed to the IGP “to as matter of urgency direct the immediate closure of the offices of the factional APC in Gusau and the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State due to the security challenges in the state. “If the matter is not carefully handled it would bring serious breach of peace in the state which already witnessing serious security challenges.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sterilising pacifiers increases food allergies risk

Posted on Author Juliet Ndubueze

Researchers in Australia have said that sterilising pacifiers (or dummies) could increase risk of food allergies in babies at age one. The research, published inthe‘Journalof Allergyand Clinical Immunology,’ found infantswhosedummieswere sterilised with an antiseptic solution were more likely to have a diagnosed food allergy at the age of one. A pacifier is a rubber, plastic, […]
News Top Stories

Linking SIM to NIN’ll enhance security, aid planning –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that linking individual mobile subscriber identification module (SIM) with the National Identity Number(NIN) will significantly enhance security, aid in national planning and budget preparations. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the launching of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in Nigerian Telecoms Sector and Revised National […]
News

Oil firms file for bankruptcy as recovery turns tough

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria mulls 100 oil, gas projects by 2025   Record number of oil and gas companies are filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.   According to energy and restructuring law firm, Haynes and Boone, bankruptcies by the oil firms, especially the North American oil producers, climbed to the highest first-quarter level since 2016 as energy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica