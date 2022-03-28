News

Zamfara APC leadership congratulates new National Chair, Adamu

Zamfara State All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated the new National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his election.

 

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary Yusuf Idris, the party said Adamu’s experience will benefit APC at the national level.

 

According to the statement, the state Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, expressed confidence in the ability of the new executives to move the party forward.

 

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for making Saturday’s national convention a success

 

