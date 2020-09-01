Zamfara: APC moves to suspend, expel Sirajo Garba, 138 others

…to sanction members in court against Caretaker Committee

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the Zamfara State party leadership to immediately commence disciplinary proceedings with the aim to suspend and expel one Alhaji Sirajo Garba and 138 others.

Alhaji Garba, campaign Director of Senator Kabir Marafa with membership registration 01002642 from Dodo ward, Gusau, and 138 others whose membership are yet to be verified, according to the party, have failed to heed the directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party to withdraw all pending cases in court and pave way for internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party.

In a letter to the Zamfara State APC Chairman and signed by Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, the Caretaker Committee, also expressed concerns that some persons had gone to court to seek the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee.

It would be recalled that a youth leader of APC from Abia State, Kalu had gone to court demanding for the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee.

