Zamfara APC restates Marafa’s suspension

Senator: You don’t have such power

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State resonated again yesterday with the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari’s faction reiterating the suspension of the governorship aspirant, Senator Kabir Marafa.

The statement reiterating the suspension of Marafa came up a few hours after the governorship aspirant attacked the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

But reacting yesterday, Marafa said that his purported suspension did not hold water as the state chapter of the party lacked the power to suspend him. Marafa had last week asked Buni to quit if he would not conduct the Extraordinary National Convention of the party before the end of December. But the state chapter of the party said Senator Marafa remained suspended, insisting that the party had suspended him since 2019.

APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman, who issued the statement reiterating his suspension said: “As far as we are concerned in the APC in Zamfara, Senator Marafa remains suspended because, since 2019, we suspended him in accordance with the party’s constitution and our decision has been forward to the APC National Headquarters, Abuja.

“We are calling on the National Caretaker Committee of the party to ratify his suspension. “Therefore, members of the public should not regard him as a member of the APC. “We don’t consider Marafa as our member, because he is being used by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the peace and stability of the party.

“Disobeying the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) is enough reason to know that Marafa is not wishing the APC well,” Liman said. He described the recent comments by Marafa attacking the national leadership of the party as uncalled for.

“We are calling on the National Caretaker Committee of the party to take appropriate action against him, therefore he should be treated as an opposition. “We condemn the statement, we distance ourselves from any call against the national leadership of the party”, Liman said..

He added that the Zamfara State chapter of the party was behind the national leadership of the party, “we commend the Mai Mala Buni’s committee for repositioning the party”. Meanwhile, Marafa said the party had no power to suspend him, and that whatever they were doing was an exercise in futility.

According to him, the caretaker committee should tread carefully with the crisis in Zamfara or else it would consume them. Marafa, who was a governorship aspirant it the last election, said it was the Zamfara APC crisis and some others that consumed the past National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party.

He said: "You see the problem of Zamfara, it all started with the congresses of electing party officials in the state and it snowballed into what it is today. That is what even consumed the last National Working Committee. It is not only the Zamfara case. "So, the way forward is for the committee to look at the issues, not for this ranting of some people in Zamfara that feel when you have power you can just behave any how.

