Zamfara APC warns PDP over alleged breach of security

TherulingAll Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter has strongly warned the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to avoid breach of security andotherlawbreakingactivities in the state. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Yusuf Idris, alleged that the home-coming of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawan Dare, last Monday has disrupted the peace of the state. He further alleged that with the return of the PDP governorship candidate, the PDP has began to unleash its terror groups on the APC members especially within Gusau, the state capital
Related Articles
IMF projects slow economic recovery for Nigeria
Nigerian economy will recover slowly from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund stated this in its latest data on Nigeria obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend. According to a presentation by the IMF’s Mission Chief for Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US prosecutors level fresh $1.6m fraud charge against Rufai
Fresh facts have emerged indicating that Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, also tried to swindle the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of nearly $1.6 million. Rufai, who was accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington State as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud, is now facing the fresh […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG’s award of surveillance contract to individuals, height of hypocrisy –Akeredolu
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has taken a swipe at the Federal Government over the award of controversial pipelines surveillance contract to a private security outfit. According to Akeredolu, awarding such magnitude of contract to a private firm and allowing the beneficiary firms and individuals to bear assault weapons at the detriment of states […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)