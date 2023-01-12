Zamfara APC warns PDP over alleged breach of security

TherulingAll Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter has strongly warned the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to avoid breach of security andotherlawbreakingactivities in the state. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Yusuf Idris, alleged that the home-coming of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawan Dare, last Monday has disrupted the peace of the state. He further alleged that with the return of the PDP governorship candidate, the PDP has began to unleash its terror groups on the APC members especially within Gusau, the state capital

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...