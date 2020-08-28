Zamfara: Auto crash claims 14 PDP members welcoming gov

Fourteen members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State have lost their lives in an auto crash. The state House of Assembly has announced the immediate suspension of sitting till Monday to mourn 14 PDP members who died on Wednesday in a motor accident on the Gusau-’Yankara Road. The spokesperson for the Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, disclosed this in a statement.

Kaura said the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, found it necessary to suspend the sitting as most of the deceased involved in the accident were the PDP members who went to welcome Governor Hello Matawalle, who went to Abuja for an official engagement. He said: “While praying for the repose of their souls, Speaker Nasiru Magarya deemed it fit and absolutely necessary to suspend today’s sitting till Monday, Insha-Allahu.”

Earlier, Matawalle has condoled with families of the victims. His Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Malam Zailani Baffa, said the governor also declared a three-day mourning for the victims. The accident occurred on Wednesday when the PDP members trooped out to welcome Matawalle, who spent some days in Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and for official activities. A witness the driver of an oncoming heavy-duty vehicle lost control of the vehicle at ‘Yankara, a border community between Zamfara and Katsina states and ran over four vehicles loaded with the PDP supporters.

