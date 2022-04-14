Zamfara: Bandits abduct 5 female health and technology students

Suspected armed bandits in their numbers have invaded residential area of Tsafe town and abducted five students of the School of Health and Technology, Tsafe, in Zanfara State after several attempts to gain access into the main campus was prevented by the heavy presence of security personnel.

An account by a resident identified as Suleman Mani, said it turned into a war-like situation when armed bike-riding bandits in large number forced themselves into a residential area and were only asking for students’ outside campus dormitory where they were able to abduct five innocent students. Another eyewitness identified as Musa Ahmad had it that, the sound of gunshots fired by the bandits had filled the ears to the extent that peace was suspended in the area, “They embarked on searching houses that were occupied by the students. “We heard female students screaming for help, a clear indication that the unwanted visitors had attacked them and might have tried to go away with them, the bandits continued shooting sporadically to discourage any move for rescue,” Malam Ahmad has stated. Confirming the incident, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shehu Mohammed, said the state command has since deployed search and rescue team to the area hoping to trace and rescue the abducted students unhurt.

