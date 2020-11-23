Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Bandits kidnap Imam, 17 worshippers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Bandits on motorcycles have abducted an Imam and 17 worshippers during an attack on a Jumuat Mosque in a community in Zamfara State.

 

The attack occurred during a congregational prayer on Friday at Dutsen Gari, a farming community in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area.

 

The gunmen also killed some members of the community during the attack. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, told PRNigeria that 18 people were kidnapped during the attack  while efforts were being made to rescue them.

 

The attackers ensured that worshippers were seated, listening to the sermon from the Imam before they invaded the worship centre.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Married police officer jailed for killing lover

Posted on Author Reporter

  A married police officer who strangled his lover after she revealed their affair to his wife has been jailed for manslaughter. Timothy Brehmer, 41, has been sentenced to 10 years and six months for killing mother-of-two Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on May 9 after she revealed their affair, reports Sky […]
Metro & Crime

Four girls drown in Jigawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police in Jigawa State, on Tuesday, said it had recovered the bodies of three girls that drowned in a stream while crossing to farm in a community in Gwaram Local Government Council of the state. The police spokesman, Abdu Jinjiri, said the incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday in Sara town. He […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 curtailment: We’re going to apply self-policing strategy – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In response to the quest by some people that the Oyo State government should use security agencies to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the face of spread of the pandemic, the government Tuesday said that it would rather ensure compliance through self-policing. Giving this indication in Ibadan, the state capital, to forestall the harassment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: