Zamfara: Bandits kidnap Imam, 17 worshippers

Bandits on motorcycles have abducted an Imam and 17 worshippers during an attack on a Jumuat Mosque in a community in Zamfara State.

The attack occurred during a congregational prayer on Friday at Dutsen Gari, a farming community in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area.

The gunmen also killed some members of the community during the attack. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, told PRNigeria that 18 people were kidnapped during the attack while efforts were being made to rescue them.

The attackers ensured that worshippers were seated, listening to the sermon from the Imam before they invaded the worship centre.

