Zamfara building 147 PHCs, 14 women clinics –Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle said his administration was constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State. Matawalle disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZACHEMA) in Gusau. He said: “So far, we have made modest efforts in the sector which include the supply of 23 ambulances to healthcare facilities across the state, and construction of new women and children clinics in all the 14 local government areas of the state.

“We are currently constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres across the rural areas of the state. This is in line with constitutional responsibilities put on me as the governor of the state in ensuring easy access to health services for the good people of the Zamfara State.” Matawalle said the inauguration of the agency had demonstrated his administration’s commitment and compliance with global health insurance policy and international best practice. He added: “Our health insurance agency will provide an efficient and sustainable mechanism for pooling of resources to finance healthcare services, thereby reducing outof- pocket medical expenditure through various prepayments.

“This indeed signals an unprecedented milestone in our journey towards building a happy and healthy society, where medical care is at the doorsteps of everyone. I, therefore, direct all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to give their maximum cooperation to ZACHEMA so as to ensure a successful enrolment exercise.

“The Informal Sector Enrolment Programme will cover the remaining 83 per cent of our population which is made up of the vulnerable groups, children, women, the aged, people with special needs and the poorest of the poor as well as the private sector, organised communities, students and staff of tertiary institutions. “It is now my pleasure to commission the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency and to flag off both formal and informal enrolment programmes, as well as dissemination of operational guidelines and benefits packages for the use of the residents of Zamfara State.”

