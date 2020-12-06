Zamfara by-election: INEC reschedules Bakura rerun to Dec 9

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed December 9 for the rerun into the Bakura State constituency of Zamfara State.

The by-election was declared inconclusive by the returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Matawaga because the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates was less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections were cancelled or not held.

INEC put the number of registered voters in the 14 polling units at 11,429.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said in the statement that voting in the affected polling units was “marred by over-voting, abduction of INEC staff, violence, assault occasioning grievous hurt against INEC officials, burning of INEC materials and snatching and carting away of sensitive electoral materials, resistance to the use of smart cards readers and obstruction of the electoral process.”

Okoye disclosed that the commission was considering clustering the affected polling units to prevent the disruptions experienced last Saturday.

He, however, warned those who have no business with the conduct of the supplementary election to keep away from the 14 polling units as only election staff, security agencies, voters, accredited observers and media, as well as polling agents would be at the locations.

Sports (pix: attached)(use action pix)

WAFU U20: Cote d’Ivoire force Flying Eagles to 1-1 draw

Defender Christopher Nwaeze was sent off as Cote d’Ivoire forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the 2020 WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations group B game at the Stade Charles de Gaulles on Sunday. Ousmane Traore’s stoppage-time strike earned the Baby Elephants a share of the spoils in Port Novo, Benin Republic.

In a keenly contested game, the Flying Eagles put up a very determined performance despite the red card picked up by Nwaeze. Nwaeze’s goal appeared to have put Ladan Bosso side on course for an opening Group B win, but the Baby Elephants levelled late on.

Both sides created chances in an entertaining first half, with Peter Olawale and Nwaeze coming close for Nigeria. The contest continued was evenly balanced in the opening 45 minutes, although Nigeria was having more joy in cutting out Cote d’Ivoire attacks.

The curtain raiser eventually arrived on the hour mark. Crafty forward Wisdom Ubani sent an excellent delivery to the box and Nwaeze showed gratitude with a brilliant header beyond the keeper. The Flying Eagles were in complete control of the game until Nwaeze was sent to the showers for a second bookable offence on 71 minutes.

Despite playing with a man down, the determined Flying Eagles maintained their discipline and tactical awareness. But, in the first minute of added time, Traoré struck the equaliser and it ended 1-1 in Port Novo.

The Ladan Bosso wards showed great strength in the opening game and will be looking at positives ahead of the clash with Ghana. The tournament in Benin Republic will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania, which will, in turn, determine Africa’s representatives for the 2021 Fifa U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles who are in Group B will continue their campaign against Ghana’s Black Satellites on Wednesday at the Stade Charles de Gaulles in Porto Novo.

Like this: Like Loading...