Zamfara by-election: PDP accuses INEC official of partisanship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer in last Saturday’s by-election in the Bakura Constituency in Zamfara State, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, of partisanship.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Prof. Magatawa wants to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) undue advantage in the planned rerun in 14 polling units.

The party noted that the statement credited to the returning officer that “if the APC is to, may gain advantage if there is another election in these units where election is cancelled, that they may get upper hand over the PDP and as a result, we have declared this result inconclusive,” exposed his partisanship.

“Our party and Nigerians were shocked when, in declaring the election inconclusive, given that the total number of registered voters in the 14 polling units is 11,439 higher than the 2,181 difference between the 18,645 votes scored by the PDP and 16,464 votes garnered by the APC, Prof. Magatawa openly suggested that the rerun will give the APC upper hand over the PDP,” the statement added.

It demanded the immediate removal of Prof. Magatawa, arguing that “his embarrassing pronouncement has betrayed a plot to use the planned re-run in 14 polling units where election was cancelled under unclear circumstances, to rob our party of our victory in the Bakura state constituency by-election.”