Politics

Zamfara by-election: PDP accuses INEC official of partisanship

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer in last Saturday’s by-election in the Bakura Constituency in Zamfara State, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, of partisanship.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Prof. Magatawa wants to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) undue advantage in the planned rerun in 14 polling units.
The party noted that the statement credited to the returning officer that “if the APC is to, may gain advantage if there is another election in these units where election is cancelled, that they may get upper hand over the PDP and as a result, we have declared this result inconclusive,” exposed his partisanship.
“Our party and Nigerians were shocked when, in declaring the election inconclusive, given that the total number of registered voters in the 14 polling units is 11,439 higher than the 2,181 difference between the 18,645 votes scored by the PDP and 16,464 votes garnered by the APC, Prof. Magatawa openly suggested that the rerun will give the APC upper hand over the PDP,” the statement added.
It demanded the immediate removal of Prof. Magatawa, arguing that “his embarrassing pronouncement has betrayed a plot to use the planned re-run in 14 polling units where election was cancelled under unclear circumstances, to rob our party of our victory in the Bakura state constituency by-election.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Appraising Otti, APC’s rapprochement for 2023

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

    Igbeaku Orji x-rays the underlying factors that led to the declaration of the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, for the All Progressives Congress (APC)   At the 2019 governorship election in Abia state, Dr Alex Otti and Dr Samson Uchechukwu Ogah were […]
Politics

With Obaseki, PDP’ll win Edo by wide margin –Azegbemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tony Azegbemi is the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks about the chances of the PDP in the September 19 governorship election and why the party is better structured to win by a wide margin   How popular is Governor Godwin Obaseki and your […]
Politics

NGF needs prayers to avert governor’s death –Prophet Ituen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Lagos-based cleric and founder of Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM), Prophet Ekong Ituen, has urged the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), to intensify prayers, in order to avert death of one of its members. Ituen, in his periodic message to the country said, Nigerians need to pray against the death of a sitting governor, while noting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: