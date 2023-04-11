Metro & Crime

Zamfara Community Raises Funds To Meet Bandits Demand

Following the compensation levy imposed on communities in Zamfara State by bandits, the residents of  Wanzamai village have said they are making efforts to raise the ransom demanded.

Recall that last Friday, a group of bandits stormed the Wanzamai community where they kidnapped 85 villagers, mainly women and children, as a reprisal attack against the killing of their members by the military operatives in the axis.

The bandits placed a ransom of 20,000 on each of the villagers and collected the sum of N1.7 million from the families of the abductees.

They also give a condition that the government had to withdraw the soldiers stationed in the area as a condition for releasing the abductees.

Although Zamfara Commissioner for Security said that the bandits cannot threaten the government over the security arrangements made to secure the people and the state.

A villager said his family has about eight people still in the bandit’s camp, pointing out that family members were working harder to raise the sum of N160,000 for the release of the eight members of his family.

He told this medium that other family members within Wanzamai are also mobilizing funds to meet the demands of the bandits

