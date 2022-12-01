Zamfara: Court grants bail for ex-minister, Bilbis

Zamfara State Sharia Court in Gusau has granted bail to the former Minister of Information, Aliyu Ikra Bilbis, who was arrested by the police in relation to charges surrounding vandalism of billboards. Delivering the judgement, Presiding Judge of the court, Justice Jibril Ibrahim, said he granted bail to the accused person based on section 300 and 301 of Zamfara State Shari’a penal code. He, however, gave three conditions for the accused person to fulfil before he was released on bail. He said: “Considering the fact that both prosecutor and counsel for the accused person, James Shaka, have reached an agreement and based on section 300 and 301 of the Shari’a Penal Code I hereby grant bail to the accused person.”

