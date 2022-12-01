News

Zamfara: Court grants bail for ex-minister, Bilbis

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

Zamfara State Sharia Court in Gusau has granted bail to the former Minister of Information, Aliyu Ikra Bilbis, who was arrested by the police in relation to charges surrounding vandalism of billboards. Delivering the judgement, Presiding Judge of the court, Justice Jibril Ibrahim, said he granted bail to the accused person based on section 300 and 301 of Zamfara State Shari’a penal code. He, however, gave three conditions for the accused person to fulfil before he was released on bail. He said: “Considering the fact that both prosecutor and counsel for the accused person, James Shaka, have reached an agreement and based on section 300 and 301 of the Shari’a Penal Code I hereby grant bail to the accused person.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minority Reps back govs, demands probe into $418m judgement debts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has cautioned against the reported approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of the $418 million suspicious debt despite wide spread national objection by stakeholders, including state governors, chairmen of local governments and anti-graft agencies. The caucus urged the President to note that the consent judgement […]
News

2023:PDP chairmen warn leaders against zoning presidency out of S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-East states of the federation under the aegis of Forum of Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-East, yesterday warned power brokers in the party pushing for zoning of the 2023 presidency to the North to jettison the idea for equity and justice. Chairman of the Forum, […]
News

Oyo to become topmost learning centre in Nigeria –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that by 2023, his administration would have spent close to N70 Billion to build road infrastructure to connect all the five administrative zones of the state.   The governor stated this in Iseyin, during the sodturning ceremony for the newly-established Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica