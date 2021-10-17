News

Zamfara crisis: FG mulls audit of mining licences

…to deal with alleged sponsors of banditry

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

There are strong indications that the Federal Government may soon undertake a forensic audit of all licences for mining activities in Zamfara State.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the move followed discovery that some highly-placed individuals may be abusing the privilege of their mining licences.

Specifically, there are allegations that some of the operators may be complicit in the banditry and other forms of insecurity assailing the North West state.

It was further learnt that, after the audit, licences of those who could not offer satisfactory explanations on their property applications, will be withdrawn.

Apart from withdrawing their licences, those found wanting will be prosecuted.

“Yes, it is true that government is considering a holistic review and audit of mining licences in Zamfara State, in the face of the precarious security situation.

“Available security reports may have indicated that some top individuals in the state may be complicit in the whole banditry and kidnapping incidents going on in the troubled state.

“Now, let me tell you something you may not know: since he received detailed security briefings on the true situation of things, the Governor has been so worried, angry, disappointed and helpless at the same time, considering the personalities said to be involved.

“That informs the reason for the audit after which, those found not to be using their licences in line with the terms and conditions stipulated, will be identified and prosecuted.

“This, no doubt, will serve as enough deterrence to others, who may contemplate doing anything untoward with their licences for mining activities,” said the official.

