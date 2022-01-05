News

Zamfara crisis: You’re behind banditry, APC replies PDP

The All Progressive Congress Zamfara State chapter has kicked against the PDP’s call on Governor Bello Matawalle to resign, saying the opposition party was behind banditry in the state. Addressing journalists at the APC headquarters in Gusau, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said the PDP was solely behind banditry activities in the state as most of their members were involved in mining activity which was not responsible for banditry. Idris said the mining activity that was viewed as a major reason for banditry in the state was controlled by the majority of the PDP stalwarts in the state including General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau. He said, “General Aliyu Gusau, who is the biological father of Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the current PDP leader in the state, controlled over 70 per cent of the mining licenses before they were revoked by the Federal Government.”

 

