Zamfara: CSOs condemn secret signing of 2022 budget by Matawalle

Civil Society Organisations including Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) and Budget Working Group (BWG) have jointly condemned the action of signing 2022 budget secretly by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State. In their separate reactions, both groups kicked against the claim by Matawalle of running an open door policy and all inclusive government as even the general public were denied inputs towards the 2022 budget.

Reacting, the Chairman Northern Youth Assembly (NYA), Comrade MannirHaidara and the Chairman Budget Working Group, Malam Rabiu Sambo, said Zamfara has never witnessed an administration under which a budget was processed even to the stage of signing into law by the Governor but all in secret. “We don’t know the kind of government that is running the affairs of Zamfara State because what has transpired on the 2022 budget has confirmed to the world that the budget being a public document has been personalized, he said.

The reactions by the concern groups followed a video clip which was eventually posted on Youtube that featured Matawalle signing some documents including the 2022 budget into law, contrary to the constitutional definition of steps of managing public funds. Contacted for comment, the Special Adviser to Governor Matawalle on Media and Public Enlightenment, Malam Zailani Bappa, dismissed the accusations, saying the 2022 budget was not signed secretly as the pressure groups claimed. “The budget was duly signed by the governor under heavy presence of all constitutionally needed personalities, like the Speaker of the state House of Assembly in company of all honourable members, the SSG, Head of Service, all state executive members and some media representatives,” Bappa stated.

 

