Zamfara: Dialogue not solution to banditry, says Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday said that dialogue for peace with any group of criminals has never been enlisted in options taken by the Nigerian Army as a means of securing tranquility for the nation.

Buratai made the declaration at a press briefing marking the launching of 157th Nigerian Army Day celebration held at Super Camp 4 in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State yesterday.

The army chief said the constitutional aim of training men of the Nigerian Army was to competitively handle weapons for self and colleagues’ defence for the country to survive as an entity and legitimately govern as enacted laws empowered.

“Nigerian Army has never been a party to any dialogue for peace with bandits, cattle rustlers and or kidnappers being a decision taken by some states in efforts to restore normalcy in their areas.

“But we only offer support to ensure success of the planned reconciliation moves, and in a case whereby some bandits decided to remain recalcitrant, the issue to applying military approach would arise”, Buratai has added.

Meanwhile, part of the 2020 Army Day activities, according to the COAS, which had the theme; “Nigerians Territorial Defence and Sovereignty: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Sustained Training and Operations”, were the commissioning of special intervention projects executed in various communities across the six geopolitical zones.

“In line with Federal Government’s efforts at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Army will be distributing palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians in the 36 states and the FCT concurrently across all formations and units in the country”, the COAS stated.

He further said that this year’s NADCEL would culminate in the COAS’ commendation award parade, as it would also mutate to real time operations code named; ‘Ex SAHEL SANITY’, which he said was aimed at curbing banditry and other criminal activities in the North -West.

Like this: Like Loading...