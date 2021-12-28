News

Zamfara elders cry out over release of arrested bandits

Elders in Zamfara State have cried out over the alleged release of arrested bandits and their collaborators by the law enforcement agencies. Saidu Dansadau, who represented Zamfara Central in the Senate between 1999 and 2007, who spoke on behalf of the group in Gusau, blamed the rising security crisis in the state on the indiscriminate release of arrested criminals.

He said: “The committee expresses its dismay and disappointment at the indiscriminate release of criminals by the authori- ties who either arrest them or to who the criminals are handed over when they are arrested by the military, vigilante groups or any other security organisation. “We appeal to the law enforcement agencies in the state to, for the sake of God, have a paradigm shift from this indiscriminate release of criminals and result to arraigning the criminals in the court of law because the meeting identified this indiscriminate and incessant release of criminals as one of the immediate causes of the escalation of criminality in the state.”

 

