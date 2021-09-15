News

Zamfara Emir kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja highway 

…as police confirm abduction, death of officer

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, was on Tuesday evening kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The Emir, who was on his way to Abuja, was said to have been abducted along with his security guard.

Sources said the attackers opened fire on the convoy of the emir and successfully demobilised some of the vehicles, before he was taken away into the bush.

According to the source, the emir was kidnapped around Olam Factory, a few kilometres from the city of Kaduna.

It was learnt that only the traditional ruler and his body guard were taken away while some of his aides who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Emir and an unspecified number of commuters, along the Kaduna – Abuja highway.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

“Today, Sept 14, at about 3.10 pm, the Kaduna Police Command received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident around Dutse village along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

“An unspecified number of people were suspected to have been kidnapped, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Equally, available information indicated that the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, is among the people abducted to an unknown destination,” he said.

Reports reaching the command indicated that the commuters were intercepted by the bandits, who fired shots at random, before abducting their victims.

He said operatives of the command were dispatched to restore normalcy in the area, as a result of which an officer paid the supreme price.

Jalige added that four vehicles were recovered from the scene, but that the exact number of persons kidnapped was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a reinforcement team had been dispatched to the area, with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt, Jalige also said.

