Zamfara: FG distributes engagement letters for independent monitors

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The Federal Government has distributed engagement letters and tablets to hundreds of trained independent monitors in Zamfara State that are equipped with an application that would be used to report all their monitoring activities in the state.

Flagging off the distribution of the letters and devices to the independent monitors held at Gusau by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, she said the monitoring application was designed by an indigenous company.

Farouq further explained that the aim of the programme was to help fight down the threatening rate of unemployment and poverty to the barest minimum among the citizenry as they would be paid N30,000 monthly stipend with a view to achieve the federal government’s targeted goals. “The application, which was installed on the devices titled Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) was a mobile and web-based application designed for monitoring the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

