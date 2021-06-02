Zamfara gov dissolves cabinet, suspends emirs

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has dissolved the State Executive Council involving the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (CoS), Deputy Chief of Staff, all chairmen and members of the state commissions and boards of various agencies. The cabinet dissolution was with immediate effect as contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Malam Zailani Bappa. Also yesterday, Governor Matawalle approved the sus-pension of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar and the District Head of Nasarawa, Mailayi Alhaji Bello Wakkala, with immediate effect while the District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Sarkin Kudu, will oversee the affairs of the emirate. “In the light of this, Governor Matawalle had approved the constitution of a high-powered committee of some credible personalities to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional title holders of Dansadau and Nassarawa Mailayi.” Meanwhile, “The Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and the Deputy Chief of Staff are also relieved of their respective appointments as well as all chairmen and members of the state commissions and boards of various agencies are also dissolved. “His Excellency, however, directs that this dissolution does not affect commissions provided for by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “In view of this directive, all commissioners would hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, except the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs, which will be overseen by retired DIG, Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe. “Chairmen of all commissions and boards under the state government are hereby directed to hand over to their most senior directors. The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement said.
