Zamfara gov insists on peace talks with bandits, secures release of 26 minors

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has insisted that dialogue with bandits is still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 Katsina State indigent girls, all of them minors, from bandits without payment of ransom.

The girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, were brought into the forest of Zamfara State, but were miraculously discovered by the state government and were released through negotiations held under the state peace accord.

Governor Matawalle, who received the rescued girls, said his administration would not abandon the peace dialogue with bandits as fire power alone cannot solve the problem of banditry in the state.

He said: “This is a testimony to our vision for engaging the bandits in peaceful dialogue. For those who believe we are wrong to dialogue with the bandits, the securing of these minors who are all girls, unhurt, is indeed, priceless”.

The 26 rescued girls, whose ages ranged between eight and 12, were medically checked and provided with new clothes.

Governor Matawalle ordered their safe return to Katsina State, a development that brought the total number of those released by bandits in the last one week to more than 40.

Like this: Like Loading...