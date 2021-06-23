Zamfara gov’s wife empowers 500 women

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has empowered 500 vulnerable women in the state with the provision of 250 tailoring and 250 grinding machines under her initiative, Women Empowerment Scheme, with a view to alleviating poverty among women in the society. Presenting the machines to the beneficiaries during a flag-off ceremony in Gusau, Hajiya Matawalle said the programme was aimed at helping women to explore their potentials, hence the need for the state government to create an enabling environment where they would be economically uplifted. According to her, the empowerment scheme, which he said had so far promoted the living standard of over 38,000 women upon various business points, kept recording more achievements across the state.

