Zamfara gov’s wife empowers 500 women

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has empowered 500 vulnerable women in the state with the provision of 250 tailoring and 250 grinding machines under her initiative, Women Empowerment Scheme, with a view to alleviating poverty among women in the society. Presenting the machines to the beneficiaries during a flag-off ceremony in Gusau, Hajiya Matawalle said the programme was aimed at helping women to explore their potentials, hence the need for the state government to create an enabling environment where they would be economically uplifted. According to her, the empowerment scheme, which he said had so far promoted the living standard of over 38,000 women upon various business points, kept recording more achievements across the state.

News

Umahi: I’m defecting to APC to protest PDP’s injustice against S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

…says ‘I didn’t demand for PDP 2023 presidential ticket’ Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he was defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pretest alleged injustice by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Umahi also said he did not  jump ship because PDP refused to give him their 2023 presidential ticket contrary to […]
News

PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 other Senior Police Officers

Posted on Author Reporter

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,618 Senior Police Officers. The promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1, 2020. It was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Inspector General of Police Musiliu Smith […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP governors demand constitutional amendment, power devolution

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Sola Adeyemo ABUJA and Iba dan

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states, particularly with respect to security arrangements in the country.   Twelve of the 15 governors of the […]

