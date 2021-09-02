Zamfara: Gunmen abduct 73 students, principal, vice principal, teachers

Gov. Matawalle shuts down schools

Scores of gunmen riding on motorbikes yesterday entered Government Day Secondary School in Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and abducted dozens of students, the principal, vice principal and some teachers. This came days after abducted teachers and students of the Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, were released. The North-West state has been subjected to mass abductions and other violent crimes by armed gangs seeking ransoms. Sources in the town said the bandits, who surrounded the Kaya school while the students were seated waiting to take their examination, shot indiscriminately to prevent the students from escaping.

It was, however, learnt that some of them managed to flee to safety. A source said: “The students shouted for help but there was nothing anyone could do to help them. Instead people ran helter-skelter in the town for their dear lives. This gave the bandits the chance to execute their operation unchallenged.” Another resident, who fled on hearing gunshots, claimed the gunmen spent nearly an hour arranging both the students and teachers in columns before they disappeared into the bush with them. Governor Bello Matawalle, who is from Maradun, ordered the immediate closure of primary and secondary schools and imposed restrictions on movement from 6pm to 6am in remote areas. But movement in Gusau was restricted from 8pm to 6am. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, confirmed the abduction of 73 students from the school in a statement.

He said: “The Zamfara State police command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA. The abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of bandits that occurred at exactly 1122hrs. “The command under the leadership of CP Ayuba Elkanah has deployed a search-and- rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.”

Like this: Like Loading...