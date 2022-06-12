News

Zamfara: Gunmen kidnap 30 phone repairers

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau Comment(0)

About 30 members of the Nigerian Union of Communications (NUC) Zamfara State chapter have been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen while on their way back from wedding of a member, which held in Sokoto on Saturday.

Briefing journalists on the incident, the Chairman of Zamfara chapter, Kabiru Garba Mukhtar, said their members numbering 50 were on Saturday abducted by kidnappers along the axis of Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto and Lambar Bakura of Zamfara states.

Mukhtar further explained that: “A majority of the abducted were in a bus while others were in two other vehicles in a convoy when the gunmen just emerged and blocked the road asking them to go with them into the bush at gun point.”

He noted that, 25 of the members were able to escape leaving behind 30 other members.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

