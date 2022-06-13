Zamfara: Gunmen kidnap 30 phone technicians

Thirty members of the Nigerian Union of Communication (NUC), Zamfara State chapter have been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen while on their way back from the wedding of a member held in Sokoto State last Saturday.

Briefing journalists on the incident, the Chairman, Zamfara State chapter, Kabiru Garba Mukhtar, said their members numbering over 50 were on Saturday abducted by kidnappers along the axis of Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto and Lambar Bakura of Zamfara states.

Mukhtar further explained that, “Majority of the abducted were in a Coaster bus while some of them boarded two other vehi cles in a convoy as the gunmen just emerged and blocked the road asking them to go with them down into the bush at gunpoint.

He noted that twenty five of the members were opportune to escape leaving behind 30 other members with no other option than to comply with the orders given by the gunmen who took them into the bush as captives.

“It was reported to us that two of our members had escaped with gunshot wounds and already were conveyed to hospital by the Police on a rescue mission while six others sustained various degrees of injuries as they decided to run for their safety,” Mukhtar has added.

He noted that the abductors had called on the leadership of the union to notify them that their members were under their custody, but did not make any request for ransom yet, adding that, “The Coastal bus had developed a clutch problem which was fixed at a garage in one village during which we suspected that an informant had communicated to the bandits.”

The chairman further called on the police, other security agencies and the Zamfara State government to the needful with a view to save the lives of their innocent members who contributed immensely towards building the economy in the state.

He however added that all the abducted members have at least eight to ten employees under their businesses and were contributing to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state, hence the need for the concerned authorities to gear up to secure their immediate release.

