Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Gunmen kidnap 30 phone technicians

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa u Comment(0)

Thirty members of the Nigerian Union of Communication (NUC), Zamfara State chapter have been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen while on their way back from the wedding of a member held in Sokoto State last Saturday.

 

Briefing journalists on the incident, the Chairman, Zamfara State chapter, Kabiru Garba  Mukhtar, said their members numbering over 50 were on Saturday abducted by kidnappers along the axis of Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto and Lambar Bakura of Zamfara states.

 

Mukhtar further explained that, “Majority of the abducted were in a Coaster bus while some of them boarded two other vehi  cles in a convoy as the gunmen just emerged and blocked the road asking them to go with them down into the bush at gunpoint.

 

He noted that twenty five of the members were opportune to escape leaving behind 30 other members with no other option than to comply with the orders given by the gunmen who took them into the bush as captives.

 

“It was reported to us that two of our members had escaped with gunshot wounds and already were conveyed to hospital by the Police on a rescue mission  while six others sustained various degrees of injuries as they decided to run for their safety,” Mukhtar has added.

 

He noted that the abductors had called on the leadership of the union to notify them that their members were under their custody, but did not make any request for ransom yet, adding that, “The Coastal bus had developed a clutch problem which was fixed at a garage in one village during which we suspected that an informant had communicated to the bandits.”

 

The chairman further called on the police, other security agencies and the Zamfara State government to the needful with a view to save the lives of their innocent members who contributed immensely towards building the economy in the state.

 

He however added that all the abducted members have at least eight to ten employees under their businesses and were contributing to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state, hence the need for the concerned authorities to gear up to secure their immediate release.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dont intimidate, harass members of the public, Makinde warns Amotekun Corps

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Wednesday warned members of the newly-inaugurated Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named “Amotekun” not to harass any member of the public in the course of discharge of their local security duty. Makinde gave the warning during the passing out parade of the 1,500 pioneer members of Amotekun Corps who […]
Metro & Crime

Ajegunle: Foundation fetes 220 children at breakfast

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The founder-president of AMVEK Foundation, a humanitarian, non-governmental organisation, Mrs. Anyanwu Vera Blessing, has said that giving back to a society that raised her and giving the children a better opportunity in life is her passion. Mrs. Anyanwu who spoke when she had a breakfast outreach with some children in Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Benue villages over Gana’s killing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Ortom beefs up security to stem reprisals There was high tension in communities Benue State especially at Gbise in Katsina-Ala, the home local government area of the wanted notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana who was killed by men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday. The military forces had intercepted the repentant militia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica