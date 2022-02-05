Matawelle)
Zamfara: Impeaching D’Gov recipe for crisis, PDP tells Matawalle

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that impeaching the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau by the state House of Assembly, despite a subsisting court order, portends danger to the state.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle of manipulating the state Assembly to impeach Gusau.

“It is clear that this panic move by Governor Matawalle is induced by his realisation that the mandate of the PDP which he stole away into the APC is at the verge of being recovered through the legal processes of the court and restored to the deputy governor,” the party stated.

PDP said the governor violated the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) by moving to the APC when there was no division in the PDP.

According to the party, the impeachment process, if it succeeds, would have “grave implications for peace and security not only in Zamfara State but the entire North West region as well as the continued sustenance of democracy in our country.

“Governor Matawalle should note that the people of Zamfara State are solidly with the deputy governor, who enjoys a large political following in the state as the custodian of the PDP mandate after Matawalle’s infamous defection to the APC.

“As such, any action against the deputy governor amounts to a direct assault on the will of the people which they will firmly resist.

“Any attempt therefore to strip the deputy governor of the mandate of the people on the grounds of baseless and unfounded allegations is a recipe for serious crisis that can result in the complete breakdown of law and order in the state.”

PDP warned the Zamfara State House of Assembly not to allow itself to be pitched against the people and destroy the state.

 

