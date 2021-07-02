News

Zamfara lawmaker’s killing: Arrest culprits now, Buhari tells military

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his order to the military and other law enforcement agents to deal sternly with bandits and other anti-social elements who create violence under whatever guise across the country. The President gave this order in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday.

Buhari also expressed sadness over the death of Zamfara State lawmaker, Muhammad Ahmad. Ahmad was killed by gunmen while driving to Kano along Shema/Funtua road as he was taking his son to Kano to board a flight. He said: “I am deeply shocked by the tragic circumstances in which the lawmaker died while driving his son to Kano to board a flight.” He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

