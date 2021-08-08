Zamfara: Lawyers differ on Matawalle’s defection

It is no longer news that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Matawalle announced his defection to APC in Gusau on Tuesday, June 29 at a special grand rally to receive him to the party, organised by the National Caretaker Committee of the APC led by Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State.

By his defection, Matawalle became the third governor from the PDP controlled states to have cross-carpeted to the ruling APC, after Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Cross Rivers counterpart, Governor Ben Ayade. However, Matawalle’s defection, unlike the earlier two is not without an uproar from the political and legal circles.

This is not far-fetched from the manner by which he emerged as the Governor of the state. It would be recalled that on May 24, 2019, the Supreme Court delivered judgment on the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara State APC.

Stating that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 general election, voided its (the party’s) victory in the elections and made a consequential order, directing the party with the second highest scores in the election to claim the victory. It was on that premise that Matawalle, who was of the PDP emerged as the Governor of Zamfara State.

However, on his defection, the PDP had approached the court to challenge the act. Describing the move as an unpardonable act of betrayal, PDP had said it would ask the court to interpret the legality or otherwise of the defection, noting that the matter had been established by the 1999 Constitution and a judgment of the Supreme Court. The party, through its spokesperson,

Kola Ologbodiyan, noted that the provisions of the Constitution is very clear in barring lawmakers from cross carpeting, except in a situation of a division in the political party on whose platform they were elected. There are however split opinions on the legality or otherwise of the defection.

It was the submission some constitutional lawyers that a governor cannot be removed from office simply because he changed the political party that brought him into office, while lawyers who fell into the latter group argued that when a person elected into a political office defects to another he or she must resign or lose the office.

The claimed that, “For governors and Presidents, they have the liberty to change their parties under our laws,” adding that the fact that the APC participation in the 2019 general election in Zamfara State was voided “will not affect the right donated to the governor as pronounced by the courts.

“The fact is that he is a governor, who is allowed to change his party. The choice is not in any way curtailed by the judgment that brought him. He can even return to PDP in few months.”

The group of lawyers, who described Matawalle’s defection to the APC as a political chess game, gambling and political manoeuvring common with Nigerian politicians and politics, said the defection was not something that can sack him as governor of Zamfara State.

“It’s the same that happened in Edo State, Ebonyi and Cross River states. Perhaps, more will still happen. That’s the path of political horse-trading and immorality that has characterised the Nigerian political landscape from time immemorial.

Therefore, Governor Matawalle cannot lose his governorship seat because of his defection from PDP to APC. “It does not matter whether the Supreme Court declared Matawalle governor by default. He was so declared because he was PDP’s candidate. Independent candidacy is not known in Nigeria. So, as it was initially, it is now and may continue in the future, unless the constitution is amended to frontally deal with it.

“Presently, there is no law that prevents what all the defecting governors have done, as condemnable as it may appear to be”. It was further submitted that since Matawalle is already the governor of Zamfara State, the question of the Supreme Court’s judgment is of no moment anymore.

“There is no provision in the constitution forbidding a governor from going from one party to another as the case is with legislators. Again, the constitution gives to everyone the liberty to join any political party the one’s choice. So, from the perspective of law, there is nothing I see wrong with the defection”.

The latter group of lawyers however counter- argued that when a person elected into a political office defects to another, he or she must resign or lose the office. “The clear legal rule is that the party is the foundation through which you gain electoral victory and if you leave that party legally, consequentially you lose your seat”.

They further noted that some conditions may warrant defection stated that in the instant case of Zamfara State, there was no division to justify his leaving the PDP. “So clearly, the consequential reason is to leave office. It is a matter of common sense. If you are in office and you leave the party, you leave office.”

However, going by the provisions of our laws, the case of the PDP could be said to be founded on morality and good conscience, rather than settled legal principles.

The PDP’s submission is that since the party became the winner following the 2019 general election in Zamfara State after the legal crises that rocked the APC, it is uncalled for a governor under its platform to defect from the party to the opposition, while he is no more than a trustee of the party’s mandate.

It is their case that under our laws, the votes cast at an election belong to the political party, and not the candidate; as a candidate is no more than an ‘agent’ of the political party.

They hope to rely on the Supreme Court’s decision in Faleke v INEC (2016) 8 NWLR (Pt. 1543) S.C 61 which invoked this principle five years ago in Kogi State, in what would crystallize into the Yahaya Bello government in the Confluence State, today. They also intend to rely on the Court’s earlier decision in Amaechi v INEC (2008) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1080) 227 S.C.

It is also their contention that to the extent that Independent Candidacy is not yet a part of our Jurisprudence, per, Andrew v INEC (2018) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1625) 420 SC, Governor Bello Matawalle cannot purport to assign the proprietary interest of the PDP in the votes it polled at the 2019 general election, to the APC; a party which in the eyes of the Law did not participate in the said election.

Some stakeholders in the legal circle have however questioned the moral authority of the PDP in making these claims, having been at the beneficial end of executive cross-carpeting in the recent past.

They noted the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom to the PDP in 2018, and even more recently, Governor Godwin Obaseki. But since this is intended to be a legal expose, suffice it to address the underlying legal issues irrespective of what history holds on the conduct of the feuding political parties.

Having examined various submissions, it pertinent to note that by the judgment of the Supreme Court, the occupant of the seat of the governor of Zamfara State, must be a Peoples Democratic Party candidate and not APC.

This is because by the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, the APC did not contest election in May 2019 in Zamfara, and the candidates of the PDP, were all declared winners of the various elective posts in the state. However making a submission on the legal discourse, a law teacher,

Dr. Ferdinand Iwuji, said: “A court of law can declare the office of the governor and deputy governor of any state vacant, where the occupants of such seats defect from the party, which nominated and sponsored them to contest the gubernatorial election in Nigeria and under whose platform, they won elections as candidates of the said party.

“Section 221 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, provides as follows: “No association other than a political party, shall canvass for votes for any candidate at any election or contribute to the funds of any political party or the election expenses of any candidate at an election”’.

He added that, “the Supreme Court, while interpreting the provisions of Section 221 of the Constitution had variously held that independent candidature in election is not applicable in Nigeria.

That, in reality and in keeping with section 221 of the Constitution, it is the party which sponsors a candidate in an election that wins the election since a candidate cannot contest an election without being sponsored by a party.

“Thus, votes are garnered on behalf of the political party in an election. See the case Faleke V INEC (2016) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1543) 61 (P. 173, paras. D-F). “It is not in dispute that Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle was nominated and sponsored to contest for the post of the governor of Zamfara State, in May 2019, by the PDP.

This clearly means that the governor of Zamfara, cannot abandon the party that nominated him, and sponsored his election without legal consequences.

The legal consequences can only be determined by a court of law, in a case properly brought before it, in accordance with the provisions of section 6(6b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, which provides for the judicial powers of the court in all matters between persons, or between government or authority and to any person in Nigeria, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to civil rights and obligations of that person.

“The PDP, has a right over who occupies the governorship seat in Zamfara State in view of the defection of the governor of Zamfara from the PDP, to the APC, and is therefore entitled to remedies properly sought before a court of law.

The latin maxim of ubi jus ibiremedium, is applicable to the facts and circumstances of this case. It is to be noted that “jus” signifies the legal authority to do or demand something and “remedium” means the right of action or the means given by law for recovery or the declaration or assertion of that right. In other words, the maxim presupposes that where the law gives a right, it also gives remedy, that remedy must be founded on a legal right.

See the case of Bello v. A.-G., Oyo State (1986) 1 NWLR 828; Thomas v. Olufosoye (1986) 1 NWLR (Part 18) 669. “However, in pursuing this remedy, one will also consider the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in line with the judicial powers of the Court.

It is to be noted that the Constitution did not provide for the removal of a governor from office by virtue of defection to another party, unlike section 68(1g) of the Constitution which provides for the vacation of the seat by a member of the National Assembly who defects to another party before the expiration of his term.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides in Section 188 for the removal of the governor from office, but not on the ground of defection to another party. But section 189, also provides for the cessation of the term of office of the governor or deputy governor under certain circumstances which did not also include defection to another party”.

In all these, a recurring question is, whether the constitution is conclusive on the mode of removal of a governor or deputy governor from office, or the cessation of office of a governor.

The answer to this question, will lie in the judicial interpretation of the provisions of sections 188 and 189 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

One will however need to ask whether there is a law that prescribes that a person voted into the office of the Governor of a State, would lose their seat, if they defect to another political party different from the one on whose platform, they were elected during the pendency of a term? It is within this legal context that the implicated legal issues may be easily resolved.

The 1999 Constitution (as altered); and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), are easily the two principal legislations to guide this legal inquest. However, a thorough evaluation of both legislations shows that they lack provisions that directly answer the vexed question one way or the other.

Under the Constitution, the only circumstances wherein an elected governor can lose his or her seat, is as provided under Sections 188 and 189 thereof that is to say, in the event of impeachment or removal from office; or in the event of permanent incapacity to discharge the duties of the office.

In any of these instances, however, the Law is clear that the Deputy Governor of the State would step into the office of the Governor, who it is instructive to note, would ordinarily be a member of the same political party, to further execute the party’s mandate.

In all, the legal battle has been laid at the door step of the Court for determination and this will in no small way add to the nation’s jurisprudence.

