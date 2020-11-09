Metro & Crime

Zamfara LG commission chief slumps, dies after attending ex-gov daughter’s wedding

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chairman of Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, is dead.
Yandoto died on Sunday after he attended the wedding ceremony of former Governor Ahmed Sani Yarima’s daughter in Sokoto.
The guests were later invited for a luncheon at Sokoto Government House after they left the ex-governor’s residence where the wedding Fatiha took place.
The chairman, who arrived at the Government House in the company of other guests for the luncheon, slumped immediately he entered the premises.
Yandoto was rushed to the hospital in Sokoto where he was confirmed dead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rescue 15 Almajirai from torture center in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Police Command have uncovered a torture center and rescued 15 Almajirai who were dehumanized and cruelly punished by their master.   New Telegraph learnt that the children, who are of ages ranging between 2 years and 10 years, were rescued from the suspects house, and three chains used to tie their legs […]
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Kwara’s test centre operational soon, says govt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*State explains COVID-19 data Kwara State now has a coronavirus testing centre which would be fully operational very soon, just as the state government commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its support and the health workers for their immeasurable sacrifice. Noting that lack of a testing centre had been a major setback, […]
Metro & Crime

Johnians inaugurate N50m school projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Old students of St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun State will, on Saturday, inaugurate projects worth N50 million. The old students will also hand over the projects to the school management. The projects include gated fence worth N18 million; a full size bronze statue of the founder, Rev. Father Fabian Cloutier (N5.1 million); modern toilets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: