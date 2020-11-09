Zamfara LG commission chief slumps, dies after attending ex-gov daughter’s wedding

The Chairman of Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, is dead.

Yandoto died on Sunday after he attended the wedding ceremony of former Governor Ahmed Sani Yarima’s daughter in Sokoto.

The guests were later invited for a luncheon at Sokoto Government House after they left the ex-governor’s residence where the wedding Fatiha took place.

The chairman, who arrived at the Government House in the company of other guests for the luncheon, slumped immediately he entered the premises.

Yandoto was rushed to the hospital in Sokoto where he was confirmed dead.

