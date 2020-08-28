Zamfara LG sole administrator accused of illegal seizure of mining site

A Zamfara State licensed miner, Shamsuddeen Sani Dahiru, has accused Talata Mafara Sole Administrator, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, of illegally taking over his registered mining site in Sauna village in the state. Briefing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, Shamsuddeen, said he legitimately obtained a certificate from the Mining Cadastre Office under the Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development in 2017 and had duly renewed his licence that conferred on him the right to operate on the site. According to him, “I was informed by the inhabitants surrounding the area that they suddenly saw labourers in large numbers employed and embarked on clearing works of the mining site, asking me whether the work had my consent or it was a trespass.

“I was shocked, and I quickly rushed to the site and witnessed what I was eventually informed was real, later I learnt that even an excavator was mobilised to the site with a view to fast-tracking the illegality,” Shamsuddeen said. Accosted for comment, Talata Mafara Sole Administrator, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, disputed the claim that he illegally took over any registered mining site occupied by the personality of Shamsuddeen Sani Dahiru, who legitimately obtained valid documents for the site.

Musa further said his administration had only facilitated the deployment of security personnel to the area with a view to strengthening the security of innocent lives and property as constitutionally expected of any ‘right thinking’ leader. “As sole administrator, I received reports from the locals that criminal activities, including banditry, were fast on increase, the reason I was compelled to intervene and facilitated the immediate deployment of security personnel to ensure total restoration of normalcy in the area,” Abubakar contended.

