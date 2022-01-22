Zamfara massacre: Survivors recount tales of horror

People of Rafin Danya village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State had suffered mercilessly in the hands of fleeing bandits led by their leader Bello Turji for their hesitation to provide the requested foodstuff and women. A survivor resident who preferred anonymous, said he was in his bed when he heard an aggrieved voice heralding the arrival of the notorious bandits’ leader ‘Turji’, directing members of the community to come out with foodstuff, women and operational motorbikes without delay. He narrated that, the next thing was that he heard sporadic gunshots from every direction, an indication that the whole village was surrounded by the unwanted devilish visitors. What followed were the anguished cries of helpless women screaming for help.

“At that point, I realised how serious the bandits were about their directives, that spurred me out of my house with bunch of keys to my food store and my new motorbike. I was lucky because my family had travelled for wedding so that my wives and daughters were safe. “It was nearly late for me as I met some bandits already trying to break the food store outside, I quickly shouted out that they should take the keys to the store, including my motorbike which was parked inside my bedroom; they had already opened the food store,” he recounted. Realising that the bandits were only busy removing the foodstuff out of the store, the survivor sneaked into a nearby rice farm and lay there to wait for their departure.

However, just then he got scared on sighting two bandits raping a helpless woman. He said: “I was scared witless when I saw a helpless woman on the ground while a bandit was on top of her as another waited for his turn; the most appalling was when I crawled to see whether I could do something to alleviate her pains after they left, but it was her dead body I saw.

“I cannot say whether the two bandits only raped the corpse of the woman or whether she was slaughtered after the second bandit raped her because she could not shout as they tied up her mouth and her hands at the back. Later, during day, over 30 corpses were buried as many houses had been torched.” The experiences were the same in Barayar Zaki, Karfa and Rafin Gero in the neighboring Anka Local Government Area where scores of corpses were also buried after the separate attacks by the fleeing bandits. Dan Inna, a resident of Rafin Gero, said the whole village was awakened by the sounds of gunshots which compelled members of the community to jump over their fences and started running helter-skelter for safety.

