Zamfara: Matawalle pledges to support, promote APC

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has promised to continue to support and promote All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state in order to have a smooth democratic dispensation. In a statement signed by the spokesman of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the governor stated this yesterday when the party’s executive members paid him a courtesy visit shortly after they were inaugurated by the national officers in the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He described the inauguration of the new leadership of the state chapter and subsequent presentation of certificates of return to them as an affirmation that the APC is one under its chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, in the state and that this development brings to an end the internal tussle within the party. The governor congratulated the State APC Chairman for his successful inauguration as the substantive and duly elected chairman of the party in the state.

He further said that the APC as a party in Zamfara State under the new leadership will definitely deliver and record more positive results that will lead to an unprecedented elections victory in 2023 and beyond. Matawalle also called on all party supporters at all levels join hands with Danfulani to move the party forward and for those yet to revalidate their membership or register to hasten in doing so before it is too late.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...