Zamfara miners reply Matawalle: We don’t sell gold for weapons

•It’s a lie, residents counter

Local miners in Zamfara State, who were accused recently by the state Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, of exchanging mined products for firearms with foreigners, yesterday denied the allegations, insisting that nothing of such transpired. The miners denials, Saturday Telegraph gathered, has however, has raised a fresh twist to the allegations made by Matawalle, that the state government was not only losing huge resources in form of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and revenues, but was also at the mercy of bandits, kidnappers and other terrorist groups, as the situation was contributing to the security challenges being witnessed in the state.

This is as troops attached to the Operation SAHEL SANITY arm of the Nigerian Army dismissed the miners’ arguments, stating that the troops in a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation resulted in the raid of an illegal mining site located along Gadan Zaima – Zuru Road in Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The illegal site, which also serves as bandits’ hideout, resulted in the troops arresting 150 suspects and recovering 20 locally fabricated dane guns. But findings by our reporter revealed that the local miners, (who mostly spoke on anonymity), argued that the governor’s allegations were “mere figment of his imagination”, as they don’t sell their gold to foreigners in exchange for firearms. According to them, we make legal transactions with the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Buyers and Sellers of Gold (NABSG).

Recall that Matawalle had during an interview with State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, claimed that that some foreigners exchange arms for gold and other precious stones in his state.

He had said: “It is very important to us as a government, particularly on the issue of insecurity, to know the cause of insecurity. “Zamfara State is blessed with many mineral resources and some people outside the country come in to buy gold and other precious stones and sometimes, instead of paying people, they pay with arms. “I did some investigations. So, the state government will be buying some of these minerals so that we can block that chain. “The state government is engaging the miners.

We will be buying some of this gold from them with the limited resources we have.” Based on this, Saturday Telegraph went to town to feel the pulse of the local miners as regards the allegation, which most of them denied. For instance, a miner, who claimed to have duly obtained his license for rights of mining from the Mining Cadastre Office and preferred anonymous, alleged that he usually travels to some Arabian countries, where he had lucrative but legitimate trade contacts to sell off his mined products.

And that does not mean he does not run his domestic trade within Nigeria. He said: “Sometimes, we are contacted by large scale buyers from within and outside the country even before arriving at getting our gold and other related mined products processed, and we finally negotiated for the legitimate methods of payments through our banks accounts.

“Let the State Government and or the security agencies go and investigate my records of financial transactions across banks through which I receive payments, my transactions with constitutionally accepted companies, states and or individuals could easily be traced.”

To corroborate this, another miner, who dismissed the claim that there was firearm- for-gold business taking place at the mining sites, said he never knew about such exchange of weapons for the precious stones. He noted that the use of AK-47 rifles was predominantly in control of security personnel until when armed banditry became the order of the day.

“There are about one thousand four hundred mining sites across bushes of Zamfara State managed by both legal and illegal miners, I cannot say I know the mission behind establishing other sites, but for those that I make contact with, they’re mining for money.” But contrary to the claims by most of the miners, residents close to the mining areas or sites from the three senatorial zones of the state, also added their voices to the ongoing feud between the state government and local miners, insisting that, a number of mining sites were owned and managed by either armed bandits, kidnappers or cattle rustlers.

A resident, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, said even a helicopter used to land at some mining sites, especially along the Dansadau axis, where some consignments suspected to have contained weapons were loaded, and later the labourers load them in some bags before it lifts away.

However, some residents living across the bushes along the Anka-Bukkuyum- Gummi tacitly admitted that foreigners including Koreans and Chinese were trooping either by air or by land to meet with miners, although, it was learnt that some mining sites were 100 per cent managed by foreigners. One of the residents said: “I witnessed as many times as possible, when bike riding Kanuri people in large numbers came to the mining sites with loads of unidentified stocks in bags, and later they returned with what I strongly believe were the packages of gold and other related valuables.”

Like this: Like Loading...