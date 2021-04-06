Zamfara: Notorious bandit killed in shootout with police

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

Police said they killed one of the wanted warlords in Zamfara State on Sunday during a gun duel along Tsibiri village near Sububu Forest in Maradun Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Muhammad, said in a statement yesterday that the success was achieved by the team of Operation Puff Adder while on confidence building patrol in Maradun Local Government Area. Muhammed, however, did not give the name of the suspected bandits’ leader.

He said: “The command, in continuation of such kinetic actions, against the recalcitrant bandits, has succeeded in neutralising a notorious bandits’ kingpin who has been on the radar of the police for terrorising the innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring local governmen t areas of Zamfara State.

“On 4th April, 2021, operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder II of the command, while on confidence building patrol along Tsibiri village, near Sububu forest in Maradun Local Government Area, intercepted a group of bandits who were believed to be on an attack mission to the village.

“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel and the person nel quickly returned fire. As a result, one of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“An AK47 rifle with breech No Ak103-2051361627 and one magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, one operational motorcycle and a bag containing bundle of charms and a set of military camouflage uniforms were recovered.

Like this: Like Loading...