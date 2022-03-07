Metro & Crime

Zamfara NSCDC arrests 18 suspected vandals, others

Posted on Author Sidi Muh’d Gusa u Comment(0)

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 18 suspects for offences ranging from vandalism of public property and brigandage in its bid to make the state crime free in the year 2022.

 

Parading the suspects at the NSCDC Command Gusau yesterday, the Commandant, Mr. A.A. Sparks, who was represented by the Command’s Spokesman, CDPRO Ikor Oche, said a 5-man syndicate was arrested during the just concluded Islamic Tijjaniyya sect annual Maulud celebration held in Gusau.

 

Oche disclosed that, the suspects were identified and arrested by men of the NSCDC after one of them who is the principal suspect had stolen a phone belonging to a participant and quickly handed it over to another member of the gang who sneaked and disappeared amongst the crowd.

 

“On sighting the principal suspect identified as Abdulaziz Sa’adu while stealing the handset from a participant, our men tactically rushed and got him arrested, but all efforts to arrest the second suspect who collected the stolen phone proved abortive due to formidable congestion by the crowd capable of preventing pursuit.

 

“But with the arrest of the principal suspect, our men were able to arrest four more members of the gang making them five under our custody

 

now for further investigation, and the suspects have confessed they came from Zaria in Kaduna State to join their Zamfara indigenous members of the syndicate,” Mr. Sparks disclosed.

 

On the parade were also a threeman syndicate who according to Mr. Sparks, were arrested at Karal village under Wanke district of Gusau Local Government Area while trying to escape with a vandalised electric wires.

Mr. Sparks further presented another six-man syndicate who also specialise in snatching handsets and other valuables, who were also arrested at Birnin Ruwa Tsafe Local Government Area of the state by the men of the NSCDC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Flying Officer Arotile’s suspected killers get N1m bail

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Two people, driver and owner of the vehicle which killed Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have been arraigned in Kaduna. Tolulope died in an auto crash at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, in July. The accused were arraigned before a Kaduna State Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge […]
Metro & Crime

Traditional ruler, five villagers killed in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Again, gunmen on Monday night killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon, and five other people at Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. A week ago, another traditional ruler, the acting district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi was killed in his house.   The member representing Riyom Constituency in […]
Metro & Crime

Security forces foil attack on Imo police station, kill nine gunmen, recover vehicles

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than nine armed assailants were Thursday night killed by security forces in a failed attack on the Orlu Divisional Police Station in Imo state. The attack was foiled by joint security team which also recovered seven vehicles from the gunmen. Our correspondent learnt that security forces had earlier the same day embarked on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica