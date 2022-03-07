Zamfara NSCDC arrests 18 suspected vandals, others

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 18 suspects for offences ranging from vandalism of public property and brigandage in its bid to make the state crime free in the year 2022.

Parading the suspects at the NSCDC Command Gusau yesterday, the Commandant, Mr. A.A. Sparks, who was represented by the Command’s Spokesman, CDPRO Ikor Oche, said a 5-man syndicate was arrested during the just concluded Islamic Tijjaniyya sect annual Maulud celebration held in Gusau.

Oche disclosed that, the suspects were identified and arrested by men of the NSCDC after one of them who is the principal suspect had stolen a phone belonging to a participant and quickly handed it over to another member of the gang who sneaked and disappeared amongst the crowd.

“On sighting the principal suspect identified as Abdulaziz Sa’adu while stealing the handset from a participant, our men tactically rushed and got him arrested, but all efforts to arrest the second suspect who collected the stolen phone proved abortive due to formidable congestion by the crowd capable of preventing pursuit.

“But with the arrest of the principal suspect, our men were able to arrest four more members of the gang making them five under our custody

now for further investigation, and the suspects have confessed they came from Zaria in Kaduna State to join their Zamfara indigenous members of the syndicate,” Mr. Sparks disclosed.

On the parade were also a threeman syndicate who according to Mr. Sparks, were arrested at Karal village under Wanke district of Gusau Local Government Area while trying to escape with a vandalised electric wires.

Mr. Sparks further presented another six-man syndicate who also specialise in snatching handsets and other valuables, who were also arrested at Birnin Ruwa Tsafe Local Government Area of the state by the men of the NSCDC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...