Zamfara: NSCDC, Hisba Commission collaborate to fight crimes

Zamfara State Hisba Commission has pledged collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command to ensure a crime free society. This was disclosed by the Chairman of Hisba Commission, Ashahabu B. Zoma, who led the management of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the Corps. The head of Hisbah reiter-ated that the NSCDC has obtained a higher pedigree in the society and has proven to be an institution with high level of integrity and discipline. He said that the Corps has demonstrated high level of synergy with the Commission in the past, and requested for the continuation of such synergy under the leadership of the state NSCDC Commandant, A.A Sparks. Responding, Sparks assured the Commission of an optimum collaboration and synergy, saying that the two agencies have similar goal and objectives.
Related Articles
Brazil: Supreme Court orders President’s probe for linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered on Friday that a probe be opened into President Jair Bolsonaro for having said during a live broadcast on multiple social media platforms in October that COVID-19 vaccines may raise the chance of contracting AIDS. Bolsonaro, who has declined to take the vaccine, was temporarily suspended from both Facebook and […]
Individuals, not parties, make leadership difference –Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday identified a lack of effective political leadership as the bane of Nigeria. According to him, the country will develop if political leaders place service above self-interest. He insists it is his performance that is winning plaudits for him, not because he is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), […]
Ukraine crisis: Turkey’s Erdogan hoping to broker ceasefire
For the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the two countries’ foreign ministers have agreed to meet for talks, which take place in Turkey tomorrow. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes the meeting in the southern resort of Antalya will “open the door to a permanent ceasefire”. It’s not […]
