Zamfara: NSCDC, Hisba Commission collaborate to fight crimes

Zamfara State Hisba Commission has pledged collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command to ensure a crime free society. This was disclosed by the Chairman of Hisba Commission, Ashahabu B. Zoma, who led the management of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the Corps. The head of Hisbah reiter-ated that the NSCDC has obtained a higher pedigree in the society and has proven to be an institution with high level of integrity and discipline. He said that the Corps has demonstrated high level of synergy with the Commission in the past, and requested for the continuation of such synergy under the leadership of the state NSCDC Commandant, A.A Sparks. Responding, Sparks assured the Commission of an optimum collaboration and synergy, saying that the two agencies have similar goal and objectives.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...