Zamfara PDP aspirant slams Matawalle over deputy gov’s sacking

Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant Jibo Magayaig has condemned the removal of Mahdi Aliyu as deputy governor by the House Assembly, accusing the executive of using sacking as an instrument to settle political discord.

Aliyu fell out with Governor Bello Matawalle after failing to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Magayaig, who was at the PDP national secretariat to obtain his nomination form to enable him to represent Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji in the National Assembly, promised to come up with a bill that will put to an end cross-carpeting by elected political officeholders unless they vacate office.

The aspirant condemned Matawalle’s decision to leave the PDP to APC. “The incident of impeaching the deputy governor is very unfortunate. It is so sad that the executive is using an impeachment instrument to settle political discord. Magayaig said: “I have seen nothing wrong with what the former deputy governor did.

He is a man of himself, old enough to decide for himself whether to belong to the APC or PDP. “All the flimsy excuses they have been given that warranted his removal remain condemnable.” He regretted that his constituency has suffered bad representation for a long time, promising quality representation if elected

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...