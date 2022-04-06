News

Zamfara PDP aspirant slams Matawalle over deputy gov’s sacking

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant Jibo Magayaig has condemned the removal of Mahdi Aliyu as deputy governor by the House Assembly, accusing the executive of using sacking as an instrument to settle political discord.

 

Aliyu fell out with Governor Bello Matawalle after failing to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Magayaig, who was at the PDP national secretariat to obtain his nomination form to enable him to represent Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji in the National Assembly, promised to come up with a bill that will put to an end cross-carpeting by elected political officeholders unless they vacate office.

 

The aspirant condemned  Matawalle’s decision to leave the PDP to APC. “The incident of impeaching the deputy governor is very unfortunate. It is so sad that the executive is using an impeachment instrument to settle political discord. Magayaig said: “I have seen nothing wrong with what the former deputy governor did.

 

He is a man of himself, old enough to decide for himself whether to belong to the APC or PDP. “All the flimsy excuses they have been given that warranted his removal remain condemnable.” He regretted that his constituency has suffered bad representation for a long time, promising quality representation if elected

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Fayemi refutes allegation of proposal to disqualify aspirants above 60 years of age

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has distanced himself from a news report published recently by a national daily credited to him. The report also circulated in the social media stated that Fayemi proposed that aspirants of above 60 years of age should be disqualified from […]
News

Ondo threatens to shut schools over breach of COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Government yesterday threatened to take action against schools flagrantly floating COVID- 19 protocols across the state, vowing to close down schools found to have breached COVID-19 preventive protocols. Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, who lamented that the pandemic was being treated with kid glove by schools in the state said […]
News

Teddiizzle unveils new music project, The Love Edition EP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh is a known name in the Nigeria Broadcast industry.   The Edo-born media personality has shown consistency in the business of Broadcasting, unlike some of his peers who either had to quit the business for other fields of endeavour they considered more lucrative. It is often argued that the Broadcast profession […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica