Zamfara PDP chair slumps, dies after delivering speech

Zamfara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ahmed Sani Kaura, yesterday slumped and died shortly after he delivered a speech at an occasion organised for politicians by the state Council of Ulama. According to the Secretary of the PDP, Faroukh Ahmed, the Council of Ulama has organised an occasion for politicians aimed at ensuring peaceful electioneering in 2023. Ahmed further said a few minutes after the speech delivered by the late PDP chairman, Kaura held his chest with his hands and immediately slumped, adding that; “We rushed him to a nearby hospital where the medical experts confirmed his death. “During his speech, the late chairman of the PDP assured the Council of Ulama of thuggery-free activities before, during and after the 2023 general election as the party has since been preaching against any move contrary to the provisions of the constitution,” the secretary has quoted as saying. Kaura, who died at 62, left behind wives and children and was buried yesterday in his home town of Kaura Namoda according to Islamic rites.

