News

Zamfara PDP chair slumps, dies after delivering speech

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

Zamfara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ahmed Sani Kaura, yesterday slumped and died shortly after he delivered a speech at an occasion organised for politicians by the state Council of Ulama. According to the Secretary of the PDP, Faroukh Ahmed, the Council of Ulama has organised an occasion for politicians aimed at ensuring peaceful electioneering in 2023. Ahmed further said a few minutes after the speech delivered by the late PDP chairman, Kaura held his chest with his hands and immediately slumped, adding that; “We rushed him to a nearby hospital where the medical experts confirmed his death. “During his speech, the late chairman of the PDP assured the Council of Ulama of thuggery-free activities before, during and after the 2023 general election as the party has since been preaching against any move contrary to the provisions of the constitution,” the secretary has quoted as saying. Kaura, who died at 62, left behind wives and children and was buried yesterday in his home town of Kaura Namoda according to Islamic rites.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Two die in ex-President Jonathan’s convoy crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two persons in the entourage of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan died on Wednesday in Abuja after a convoy crash. The ex-President and his wife, Patience, have been to the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja where all victims were evacuated to. Although Jonathan was not admitted into any of the units in the hospital, some […]
News

62nd Anniversary: Time to renew our faith in Nigeria – Uba Sani

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

News (pix: Senator Uba Sani) The Kaduna State APC 2023 governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has described Nigeria’s journey to nationhood in the last 62 years as one of mixed bag of remarkable achievements  and missed opportunities, notwithstanding that “the promise of Independence has largely been unmet”. In a media statement to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence […]
News

Climate change: Honour $100bn pledge, Farouq tells developed nations

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has reiterated the need for developed countries to honour the promises made in 2009 of mobilizing $100 billion annually to support climate action in developing countries. The minister, who was one of the panelists at the Global launch of the 2022 Humanitarian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica