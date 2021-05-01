Zamfara PDP Chairman, others sacked, as another faction emerges

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegies of ‘True PDP’ has announced the immediate dismissal of the state Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani alongside all other officials of the party in the state. The new factional leader, Bilyaminu Aliyu Badarawa said in a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Friday that the decision to expel the entire leadership of the PDP followed formidable reasons amongst which was negligence of duties to maintain the party’s popularity. Badarawa further informed that the recent outright dismissal of the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. Farukh Ahmad Rijiya, was a clear indication that the dismissed leadership was all out to derail the party from the constitutionally expected direction.

“It became imperative to form the ” True PDP”, this is in a move to salvage the Peoples Democratic Party from sinking and deterioration in Zamfara State under it’s factional Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, more especially considering the way and manner the party is being handled in an incapacitated manner.

“That as from today, 30th April 2021, I as the state Coordinator PDP Grassroots Mobilization Zamfara State, and new factional leader of the ‘True PDP’ thereby declaring PDP Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani and his entire exco in the state dismissed. All correspondence, dealings and all other official engagements should be channelled through my office”, Chairman True PDP has said. “The PDP leadership in Zamfara State is not respecting opinions from it’s teeming members, elders and other patrons of the party which led to losing it’s glory in the state beside selective Justice and “I don’t care attitude” for the flight of it’s members,” the Chairman stated.

