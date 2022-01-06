Matawelle)
Zamfara PDP wants Matawalle quizzed over N31bn security vote

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the state House of Assembly to invite and conduct a thorough investigation on the whereabouts of the alleged misappropriated N31 billion collected by Governor Bello Matawalle as security vote from 2019 to date. This was trumpeted in a press conference by the PDP state Deputy Chairman, Prof. Kabir Umar Jabaka, describing the Matawalle-led administration as the worst ever in the state regarding financial management and budget application in the state, saying that the government ‘is full of fraud.’ He further stated that; Matawalle had, during campaigns, promised to ensure free education and healthcare delivery with just his allocated security vote if he succeeded in becoming the governor of the state in the 2019 general election.

“We have formidable evidence to present when the need arises, that the monies allocated to the Office of the Governor as EOG, PPS and Government House, was in the region of N31 billion, yet there has not been free education and healthcare services in the state. “It is not that we are not aware of the sum of N600 million he collects as security vote on monthly basis, the office of the governor collects N350 million, office of the deputy governor collects N30 million, office of the speaker of the state assembly, N3.5 million while office of his deputy N3 million.

“Meanwhile, all principal officers of the state legislative arm collect N2.5 million each while other members enjoy a monthly allocation of N2 million each and these were all recorded on monthly basis, therefore, Governor Matawalle should have questions to answer before the state legislature,” Jabaka has challenged. Responding to allegations by the ruling APC spokesperson in a previous press briefing, Malam Yusuf Idris, that PDP is the brain behind the unrest that had bedevilled the state, Jabaka said the PDP is known as law abiding and peaceful.

 

