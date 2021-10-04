News Top Stories

Zamfara Police arrest bandits’ food, fuel, hard drugs suppliers

Zamfara State Police Command have paraded categories of arrested suspects over alleged supplies of items comprising foods, fuel and diesel, hard drugs as well to the various bandits’ camps across the bushes in the state.

 

Briefing journalists on the development at the Zamfara State Police Command last weekend, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu  Mohammed, said the Command has recorded the achievements following use of credible information emanated from the concerned communities.

 

SP Mohammed explained that, the bandits across the bushes in the state were suffering the measures put by the state government and were effectively enforced by the gallant men of the Police Command and other sister agencies in the state.

 

“It now appears that the bandits are starving as they are lacking foods, fuel and hard  drugs without which they could not operate as they were doing before the shutdown of telecoms services, weekly markets and the total restrictions of movements in the state,” the PPRO explained.

 

He further informed that, Police operatives on enforcement of new security measures duty acted on intelligence information and arrested the suspect identified as Malam Haruna with four Jerry cans of diesel which were purchased from Kaduna State and were to be supplied to the bandits at their camp.

