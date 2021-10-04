Metro & Crime

Zamfara Police arrest food, fuel, hard drugs suppliers to bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command has paraded categories of arrested suspects over alleged supplies of items comprising food, fuel and diesel as well as hard drugs to various bandits’ camps across the bushes in the state.

 

BriefingJournalistsonthedevelopment at the Zamfara State Police Command last weekend, the Police PublicRelationsOfficer(PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, said the Command recorded the achievements following use of credible information emanating from the concerned communities.

 

SP Mohammed explained that, the bandits across the bushes in the state were suffering the measures putinplacebythestategovernment and effectively enforced by the Police Command and other sister agencies in the state

 

“Itnowappeared thatthebandits arestarvingastheyarelackingfood, fuel and hard drugs without which they could not operate as they were doing before the shutdown of telecoms services, weekly markets and the total restrictions of movements in the state,” the PPRO has explained.

 

He further informed that, Police operatives on enforcement of new security measures duty acted on intelligence and arrested the suspect identified as Malam Haruna with fourJerricansof Dieselwhichwere purchased from Kaduna State and were to be supplied to the bandits at their camp.

 

“Further intelligence revealed that the suspect was the one who went to the bandits’ Camp and installedaGeneratorthatisusingDiesel. Hence, access to fuel by bandits became difficult.

 

The communities also accused him of being an informant of the bandits on who is to be abducted, attacked and killed

