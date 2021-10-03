Metro & Crime

Zamfara Police arrest food, fuel, hard drugs suppliers to bandits

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau Comment(0)

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Police Command have paraded categories of arrested suspects over alleged supplies of items comprising foods, fuel and diesel, hard drugs as well to the various bandits’ camps across the bushes in the state.

Briefing journalists on the development at the Zamfara State Police Command last weekend, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, said the Command has recorded the achievements following use of credible information emanated from the concerned communities.

SP Mohammed explained that, the bandits across the bushes in the state were suffering the measures put by the state government and were effectively enforced by the gallant men of the Police Command and other sister agencies in the state.

“It now appears that the bandits are starving as they are lacking foods, fuel and hard drugs without which they could not operate as they were doing before the shutdown of telecoms services, weekly markets and the total restrictions of movements in the state,” the PPRO has explained.

He further informed that, Police operatives on enforcement of new security measures duty acted on intelligence information and arrested the suspect identified as Malam Haruna with four Jerri cans of diesel which were purchased from Kaduna State and were to be supplied to the bandits at their camp.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Drugs: India arrests two Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of India has arrested two Nigerian nationals, Augustine Okafor and Achunke Nwafor, for alleged drug peddling in the Indiranagar area. “CCB has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling and seized 56 ecstasy pills from them in Indiranagar,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), on […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor arraigned for land grabbing, illegal sale of octogenarian’s property

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A pastor, Rev. Godwin C. Godwin, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Oshodi Magistrate Court, Lagos over an alleged forging of documents and illegal sale of a plot of Land at Lekki Scheme 1 area of the state. Rev Godwin, a Pastor at Christ Salvation Divine Ministries International, was docked on a six-count charge preferred […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests 5 suspected bandits

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State Command, has confirmed the arrest of no fewer than five suspected bandits in the state. The State Commandant of NSCDC, Muhammad Saleh Dada stated this while confirm-ing the arrest of the five suspected bandits by the agency. He said the suspects were presently in the custody […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica