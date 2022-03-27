Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Police arrest most wanted Turji commander, 8 others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has paraded one most wanted kingpin and Commander under the notorious bandits’ leader ‘Bello Turji’ identified as Abdullahi Umar a.k.a Sangamere who has been terrorizing residents  across Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states alongside nine others, recovery of firearms as well.

During the parade of the suspects at the Police Command Gusau Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, said Abdullahi Sangamere has been on the Command’s list of most wanted criminals who made it difficult to achieve peace within North West zone.

The Commissioner said: “Sequel to the report received by the Police on the abduction of a 60-year-old Hajiya Inno of Gambanda Magero area in Gummi LGA by suspected armed bandits on March 21, 2022. Police Operatives commenced an extensive search and rescue operation which led to the arrest of eight suspects including one of the commanders of a notorious bandit Bello Turji in connection with the case.”

According to the Commissioner, on March 20, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives on anti-banditry patrol at Gwashi axis in Bukkuyum LGA, intercepted a notorious bandit named Lawali Ruguduma of Batsari LGA of Katsina State. In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was among the recalcitrant bandits terrorising Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states.

“These achievements recorded by the Command under my watch comprised the arrest of 10 suspects including a commander to one of the notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, recovery of two AK-47 rifles, one motorcycle and unconditional rescue of a 60-year-old female kidnapped victim.

“I am assuring the general public as usual, that police in collaboration with other sister agencies will continue the ongoing formidable onslaughts on bandits’ enclaves with a view to secure arrests that will continue discouraging the activities of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo community mourns as matriarch passes on

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The people of 1st Federal Road, Benin City, Edo State capital are mourning the passing of a frontline community leader and matriarch, Mrs Esther Ogbewi (nee Evbonmwan), a.k.a Iye Osagie. The remains of Mrs Esther Ogbewi who died in August at the age of 95 in Benin City, Edo State, according to the burial arrangement, […]
Metro & Crime

Viral shooting video: Army deny involvement in raid on Enugu Community

Posted on Author Reporter

…say video is fake The Army has described as fake a video making the rounds on social media where soldiers were seen shooting in a local community environment. The video is claimed to have been taken somewhere in Isi-Nwgu Mgbowo, Awgu L.G in Enugu State. But the Army spokesperson at the 82 Division Enugu, Abubakar […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen invade Plateau Polytechnic, abduct students

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the people of Plateau State, there seems to be no end in sight to the aatrocities committed by terrorists against defenceless citizens. On Wednesday night, gunmen invaded the main campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic and abducted a yet to be known number of students. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica