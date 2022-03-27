Zamfara: Police arrest most wanted Turji commander, 8 others

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has paraded one most wanted kingpin and Commander under the notorious bandits’ leader ‘Bello Turji’ identified as Abdullahi Umar a.k.a Sangamere who has been terrorizing residents across Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states alongside nine others, recovery of firearms as well.

During the parade of the suspects at the Police Command Gusau Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, said Abdullahi Sangamere has been on the Command’s list of most wanted criminals who made it difficult to achieve peace within North West zone.

The Commissioner said: “Sequel to the report received by the Police on the abduction of a 60-year-old Hajiya Inno of Gambanda Magero area in Gummi LGA by suspected armed bandits on March 21, 2022. Police Operatives commenced an extensive search and rescue operation which led to the arrest of eight suspects including one of the commanders of a notorious bandit Bello Turji in connection with the case.”

According to the Commissioner, on March 20, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives on anti-banditry patrol at Gwashi axis in Bukkuyum LGA, intercepted a notorious bandit named Lawali Ruguduma of Batsari LGA of Katsina State. In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was among the recalcitrant bandits terrorising Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states.

“These achievements recorded by the Command under my watch comprised the arrest of 10 suspects including a commander to one of the notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, recovery of two AK-47 rifles, one motorcycle and unconditional rescue of a 60-year-old female kidnapped victim.

“I am assuring the general public as usual, that police in collaboration with other sister agencies will continue the ongoing formidable onslaughts on bandits’ enclaves with a view to secure arrests that will continue discouraging the activities of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.”

