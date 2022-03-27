News

Zamfara: Police arrest most wanted Turji’s commander, 8 others

Zamfara Police Command has paraded one most wanted kingpin and Commander under the notorious bandits’ leader ‘Bello Turji’ identified as Abdullahi Umar a.k.a Sangamere who has been terrorizing residents  across Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States alongside nine others, recovery of firearms as well.

During the parade of the suspects at the Police Command Gusau Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, said Abdullahi Sangamere has been on the Command’s list of most wanted criminals who made it difficult to achieve peace within North West zone.

The Commissioner said: “Sequel to the report received by the Police on the abduction of a 60 year –  old Hajiya Inno of Gambanda Magero area in Gummi LGA by suspected armed bandits on 21st March, 2022. Police Operatives commenced an extensive search and rescue operation which led to the arrest of eight suspects including one of the commanders of a notorious bandit Bello Turji in connection with the case.”

According to the Commissioner, on the 20th March, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives on Anti – Banditry Patrol at Gwashi axis in Bukkuyum LGA, intercepted a notorious bandit named Lawali Ruguduma of Batsari LGA of Katsina State. In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was among the recalcitrant bandits terrorising Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina States.

“These achievements recorded by the Command under my watch comprised the arrest of ten suspects including a commander to one of the notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, recovery of two AK47 rifles, one motorcycle and unconditional rescue of a 60 year old female kidnapped victim.

“I am assuring the general public as usual, that Police in collaboration with other sister agencies will continue the ongoing formidable onslaughts on bandits’ enclaves with a view to secure arrests that will continue discouraging the activities of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.”

According to the Commissioner of Police, the achievements being showcased today (Saturday) is part of our belief, confidence and trust that we have in the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba in his untiring effort to improve the general welfare of Police personnel in Zamfara State.

In the same light, CP Elkana further stated that, Police Tactical operatives attached  to 42 PMF Gusau, on Anti – Banditry Operation at Tsafe, received a  distress call that, armed bandits in their large number were sighted heading towards Kwaren Ganuwa village of Tsafe LGA with intent to attack the Community.

He explained that, the Operatives swung into action and mobilized to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums to an extensive gun duel, adding that, “Luckily enough, the attack was repelled, one of the bandits was fatally injured while others escaped to the forest with possible gunshot wounds, an AK47 rifle was recovered at the scene.

“In the same vein, DPO Tsafe and his team while on a confidence building patrol along Nasarawar Maifara village had an encounter with some group of bandits, who ran to the forest and abandoned one AK47 rifle”, he added.

 

