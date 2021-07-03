Zamfara Police arrest two over alleged plans to abduct students, Reverend Sisters

The Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in the arrest of two suspects in connection with issuance of threat letters to the Principals of the Federal Government College Anka and Dominican College, Sha’iskawa Gusau metropolis intimidating them to pay huge sum of money to avoid abduction of their students.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabi’u, while parading the suspects, said both the suspects identified as Donatus Ejeh and Tukur Bashir are under the custody of Police, as they are assisting in giving credible information that will lead to the arrest of the other gang members. CP Hussaini further explained that, on the 25th of June, 2021, a letter of threat was found close to the Dominican College’s suggestion box at Sha’iskawa area in Gusau, the state capital, con-tained in it was a threat message to the College’s Principal demanding money to avoid abduction of the students and Reverend Sisters in the College.

“On receipt of the complaint, Police detectives swung into action and arrested one Donatus Ejeh as the Principal suspect. On interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be an SS 3 student of the school, investigation is in progress with a view to arresting his partners in crime” CP Rabi’u stated. In a similar development, the Police Command also succeeded in the arrest of one Tukur Bashir who allegedly gave a call to the Principal of the Federal Government College Anka, demanding the sum of three million naira as the only condition to be safe from attacking the College for the abduction of students. Similarly, on the receipt of complaint by the College’s Principal, competent detectives swung into action upon which an arrest of the suspect was effected. In this case, the suspect was an SS 1 student of the college.

