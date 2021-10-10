News

Zamfara Police Command debunks arrest of 7 soldiers

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd GUSAU Comment(0)

GUSAU Zamfara State Police Command has dismissed a viral report in the social media claiming the arrest of seven serving Soldiers for alleged aiding of banditry and other illegal activities in the state.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Shehu Mohammed described the report as fake and baseless, urging those handling social media to verify all information that comes their way before publishing them on their platforms.

“The Command wishes to debunk the story and further make it categorically clear that records at the moment indicate no arrest of any member of the military as being speculated in social media.

“The Command therefore enjoins members of the public to discountenance the fake news and further warns against spreading fake and unsubstantiated information, as any person or group found will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, the statement added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: S/South states must remain PDP –Okowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday called on the people of Edo to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki to bring all states in the region under one political party. Speaking at a PDP Ward rally at Ekpon Ward 9 and 10, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, Okowa said as Chairman of South- South Governors […]
News

Ondo monarchs endorse Akeredolu’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ahead of 10th October, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, the state’s Traditional Council of Obas yesterday endorsed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for another term in office. Chairman of the Council, Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Fredrick Akinrutan, disclosed this during a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital by the firstclass obas in the state. According to […]
News Top Stories

We are unmoved by govt’s ‘no work no pay’ threat – NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite the Federal Government’s position to invoke the “No Work No Pay” rule. The doctors, who are also not deterred by any attempt by the government to relieve them of their duties, have insisted there was no turning back on their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica