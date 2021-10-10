Zamfara Police Command debunks arrest of 7 soldiers

GUSAU Zamfara State Police Command has dismissed a viral report in the social media claiming the arrest of seven serving Soldiers for alleged aiding of banditry and other illegal activities in the state.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Shehu Mohammed described the report as fake and baseless, urging those handling social media to verify all information that comes their way before publishing them on their platforms.

“The Command wishes to debunk the story and further make it categorically clear that records at the moment indicate no arrest of any member of the military as being speculated in social media.

“The Command therefore enjoins members of the public to discountenance the fake news and further warns against spreading fake and unsubstantiated information, as any person or group found will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, the statement added

